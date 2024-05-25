RFK, Jr. comes out in support of gender reassignment surgery and chemical castration for kids as long as the parents approve. pic.twitter.com/CtZopxs8s9
— Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) May 5, 2024
2 thoughts on “RFK, Jr. comes out in support of gender reassignment surgery and chemical castration for kids as long as the parents approve.”
How much more confused and compromised can one get?
Poor misguided soul, they have taken your essence and churned it into a shilling fest.
What I’m seeing with my eyes & hearing with my ears is that this interviewer just plainly exposed RFK Jr for the shill he’s ALWAYS been the whole f*cking time! Anyone who trusts a politician is part of the problem.