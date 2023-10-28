Dr. Anthony Fauci to be awarded 2024 Inamori Ethics Prize by Inamori International Center for Ethics and Excellence

By Case Western Reserve

The Inamori International Center for Ethics and Excellence at Case Western Reserve University will award Dr. Anthony Fauci, a physician, immunologist, and infectious disease expert, with the 2024 Inamori Ethics Prize.

“Dr. Fauci has cared not only for the nation’s health, but also the health of the world,” said Case Western Reserve President Eric W. Kaler. “As a scientist, research leader and public health advisor, his contributions to scientific discovery have truly improved lives. His leadership through one of the most challenging times in history—the COVID-19 pandemic—serves as a model for us all.”

The Inamori Ethics Prize has been awarded since 2008 to honor outstanding international ethical leaders whose actions and influence have greatly improved the condition of humankind. Dr. Fauci will receive the prize, deliver a free public lecture about his work and participate in an academic symposium panel discussion during Inamori Center events Sept. 19, 2024, on the Case Western Reserve campus.

Soon after completing his internal medicine residency, Dr. Fauci joined the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the National Institute of Health (NIH) in 1968 as a clinical associate. He went on to become a section head and a lab chief before being appointed NIAID director in 1984.

Dr. Fauci managed these positions while continuing to conduct research and treat patients. He discovered treatments for formerly fatal diseases and contributed to the global medical community’s understanding of the human immune system. His research is among the most cited in the world.

Dr. Fauci continued to serve as NIAID director for nearly 40 years, advising every United States President, from Ronald Reagan to Joe Biden, until his retirement from NIAID at the end of 2022. During his tenure, Dr. Fauci led pivotal research for diseases such as HIV/AIDS, SARS, swine flu, MERS, Ebola, tuberculosis, malaria, Zika and COVID-19.

Dr. Fauci currently serves as Distinguished University Professor in the Georgetown University School of Medicine’s Department of Medicine. He holds an additional appointment in the university’s McCourt School of Public Policy.

“We are incredibly proud to recognize Dr. Fauci with the Inamori Ethics Prize and shine a bright light on the impact his ethical leadership has made to science and to humanity,” said Joy K. Ward, Case Western Reserve interim provost and executive vice president.