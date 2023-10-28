My message to schools that don’t fight antisemitism: your tax exemption is on the line.
Israel has the right to exist.
Anti-Zionism is antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/gcbymKRsUy
My message to Nikki Haley–repent of your desire to genocide Palestinians, or… maybe you should read Matthew 8:12 if your “Christian” Zionist mindset can handle it…