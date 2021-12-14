Dr. Fauci: Americans Will “Just Have to Deal with” Yearly Booster Shots if They Become Necessary

Dr. Fauci on Sunday casually told Democrat operative and ABC’s “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos that Americans may need a yearly Covid booster shot.

“Should we be expecting yearly boosters?” Stephanopoulos asked Fauci.

“If it becomes necessary to get yet another boost, then we’ll just have to deal with it when that occurs,” Fauci said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci tells @GStephanopoulos that it’s “tough to tell” now whether yearly boosters will be expected. “If it becomes necessary to get yet another boost, then we'll just have to deal with it when that occurs.” https://t.co/KFbPnqf5tO pic.twitter.com/GJRy81CBgq — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla is on CNBC pushing a fourth shot. Albert Bourla told CNBC on Thursday that his company is conducting studies on the Omicron variant and so far the results show a third jab is effective at fighting the new variant. However, Bourla is already gearing up for a fourth jab – another booster for people and a booster for his company’s stock price. “When we see real-world data, will determine if the omicron is well covered by the third dose and for how long,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC’s Squawk Box.

