Dr. Fauci Says Because of Social Media “Misinformation” it’s Difficult to Get Americans to “Adhere” to Authoritarian Covid Measures

Dr. Fauci is ramping up his Covid fearmongering now that we are getting closer to the midterm elections.

After destroying millions of lives, Fauci is now complaining about online ‘misinformation’ and how Americans won’t adhere to Covid rules.

Fauci also said Americans should be wearing masks indoors.

“The anti-vaxx type feeling amongst some, superimposed upon the political divineness we have in this country… and social media misinformation and disinformation, it’s very difficult to get people to adhere to common sense public health measures,” Fauci said on Monday.

Dr. Fauci flip-flopped and lied for over a year to the American public about the seriousness of the China Virus and his background funding the Chinese virology lab and the origins of the virus.

Dr. Fauci also lied to the American public about the success of the safe drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in treating the virus.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans died when HCQ was available but banned by Fauci and the CDC from COVID patients.

Fauci also flip-flopped on mask-wearing several times throughout the pandemic.

On March, 8 2020 — Dr. Anthony Fauci advised healthy Americans against wearing face masks.

In April 2020 — The CDC said Americans should be wearing face masks for the COVID.

In May 2020 — Dr. Anthony Fauci and the New England Journal of Medicine have admitted that masks are little more than symbols. Virtue signaling.

On January 25, 2021 — Dr. Fauci told healthy Americans to wear two masks instead of one.

And then one week later…

On January 31, 2021 —Dr. Fauci backtracked on that insane idea of wearing multiple masks.

