Dr. Mark Perlmutter, a Jewish surgeon volunteering in Gaza says the media is to blame for all the deaths of the “100,000 children” killed and missing in Gaza

THE MEDIA IS 100% RESPONSIBLE‼️ Dr. Mark Perlmutter, a Jewish surgeon volunteering in Gaza says the media is to blame for all the deaths of the "100,000 children" killed and missing in Gaza pic.twitter.com/uJ6XpRbLaS — Earth Hippy 🌎🕊️💚 (@hippyygoat) March 23, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet