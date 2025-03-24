‘It Was All For Nothing’: NBC News Laments Russia Retaking Kursk

Ukraine’s invasion of Kursk was “all for nothing” now that Russia has pushed Ukrainian forces back to the border, according to NBC News’ Keir Simmons.

From Reuters, “As Russia retakes Kursk, Ukrainians ask, ‘Was it worth it?'”:

Kyiv used some of its top marine and air assault forces [to invade Kursk] but the grouping was never large enough to be able to hold on to a larger area. “From the very beginning, logistics was seriously complicated because as we entered the Kursk region, we ensured sufficient depth but we did not ensure sufficient width,” said Serhiy Rakhmanin, a Ukrainian lawmaker on the parliament’s committee for security and defence. From the start, Russia had a manpower advantage along the Kursk frontline. But the situation became critical late last year. Russia brought in elite units and top drone forces as reinforcements, aided by North Korean forces. They tightened assaults around Ukrainian flanks and advanced to within firing range of a key supply road, according to reports from Ukrainian military bloggers close to the armed forces.

“They not only increased the number of their group opposing our military, but they also improved its quality,” Rakhmanin said. Russian President Vladimir Putin has never acknowledged the role of the North Koreans on the battlefield. ‘NO LOGIC’ Russia’s retaking of the Kursk region removes a potential bargaining chip for Ukraine just as U.S. President Donald Trump undertakes talks to end the war with Russia, which holds around a fifth of Ukraine’s national lands. Ukraine’s retreat from the Kursk city of Sudzha, confirmed by Kyiv on March 16, prompted questions and deepened the public divide in Ukraine on the benefits of the incursion.

The only “benefit” was getting billions more in aid from the West for what ultimately amounted to a political stunt.

A Gallup poll in December found the majority of Ukrainians want a quick, negotiated end to the war and their will should be respected.

This whole war was basically “all for nothing” and whatever negotiated settlement ultimately brings it to an end is likely going to be very similar to the terms Putin offered just months after the war started.