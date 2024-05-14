Dr.Phil interviewing Netanyahu – arguing all Palestinians are "complicit" and "occupying" Gaza
– The shift of rhetoric from unfortunate collateral damage to collective guilt is alarming pic.twitter.com/QArMYl26dW
— Glenn Diesen (@Glenn_Diesen) May 11, 2024
I suggest y’all grab telegram and look at the uncensored channels showing the real war both in Ukraine and Gaza.
-flek
Phil and Bibi are going to hell.
“The object of life is not to be on the side of the majority but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane.”
— Marcus Aurelius
.