VIDEO: Israelis Attack Jordanian Aid Trucks Delivering Food Supplies to Starving Palestinians in Gaza

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

A mob of Israeli settlers were filmed attacking a Jordanian truck convoy delivering desperately needed food aid to Palestinians starving in Gaza under Israel’s blockade.

Videos shared on Monday showed Jewish men, women and children trashing the aid trucks while laughing and waving Israeli flags.

The World Food Program director Cindy McCain said earlier this month that parts of the Gaza Strip are already experiencing a “full-blown famine” and the situation is only getting worse, the NY Times reported.

Israeli civilians under the protection of Israeli police have been throwing parties in the streets to block food aid from entering Gaza for months now.

Congress voted to give Israel another $26 billion in aid just last month.