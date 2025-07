Ed Dowd Speaks The Truth💥

"Trump is the self-proclaimed daddy of the mRNA vaccine…to this day he talks about the millions of lives saved by [it]…[but] the blame…lays at [his] feet…& there seems to be a concerted effort to sweep this under the rug…Covid & the vaccine"… pic.twitter.com/5sEtgyzSRz

— Sense Receptor (@SenseReceptor) July 14, 2025