Trump: Let’s ‘Not Waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, Somebody That Nobody Cares About’

President Trump on Saturday issued another bizarre defense of his decision to hide the Epstein Files, insisting everyone not “waste” their time and energy on an a dead person “nobody cares about.”

What’s going on with my “boys” and, in some cases, “gals?” They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and “selfish people” are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein. For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again. Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 “Intelligence” Agents, “THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,” and more? They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called “friends” are playing right into their hands. Why didn’t these Radical Left Lunatics release the Epstein Files? If there was ANYTHING in there that could have hurt the MAGA Movement, why didn’t they use it? They haven’t even given up on the John F. Kennedy or Martin Luther King, Jr. Files. No matter how much success we have had, securing the Border, deporting Criminals, fixing the Economy, Energy Dominance, a Safer World where Iran will not have Nuclear Weapons, it’s never enough for some people. We are about to achieve more in 6 months than any other Administration has achieved in over 100 years, and we have so much more to do. We are saving our Country and, MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, which will continue to be our complete PRIORITY. The Left is imploding! Kash Patel, and the FBI, must be focused on investigating Voter Fraud, Political Corruption, ActBlue, The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020, and arresting Thugs and Criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein. LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT! The 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and they tried to do the same thing in 2024 — That’s what she is looking into as AG, and much more. One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Note the internal contradiction: the Democrats created the Epstein Files just to hurt him — but they didn’t release them and kept them secret.

It would make sense that Democrats wouldn’t want to release the Epstein Files if they implicated Israel and/or members of both parties. It does not make sense that they “created them” only to hurt Trump but then hid them from the public.

The FBI, after dragging their feet for over a month in the wake of Epstein’s arrest, raided his properties in August 2019 while Trump was still president.

As I noted at the time, video released by an anonymous YouTuber showed electronics were removed from Epstein’s house before the FBI’s raid.

Whatever the FBI took, they did seemingly little to nothing with as the case against him was dropped following his purported death.

If we were to take Trump’s claims at face value, that would mean the Democrats somehow took control of these files after Biden took office, then tampered with them to hurt him. They then kept said files under lock and key for four years and handed the key to his administration… just to do what exactly? Force him to hide them, break his campaign promises and cover it all up?

Did the Democrats install his Attorney General William Barr, whose father gave Epstein — a 20-year-old college dropout with no credentials — his first job teaching at the prestigious Dalton School in New York City?

Did Epstein die in jail because of Democrats or because of what William Barr comically claimed was a “perfect storm of screw-ups”?

Lest anyone forget, Epstein was literally the most high-profile prisoner in the entire country at the time, yet he somehow managed to “kill himself” in a jail cell with no cameras and no awake guards after being conveniently taken off suicide watch (and not one but two cameras outside his jail cell “malfunctioned”).

A far simpler explanation is Epstein was working for Israeli intelligence — as literally everyone suspected — and managed to get dirt on Trump.

That would explain why the former Prime Minister of Israel was seen entering Epstein’s New York City house on the regular while hiding his face and why Zionist billionaires Les Wexner and Leon Black gave him hundreds of millions of dollars.

It would also explain why Trump has shown complete subservience to Israel throughout his political career.