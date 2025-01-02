Elon Musk Defends Censoring Critics, Says First Amendment Does Not Protect ‘Paid Speech’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

X owner Elon Musk on Wednesday defended his decision to censor critics of his mass “legal” immigration agenda by insisting the First Amendment does not provide protection for “paid speech.”

“People getting demonetized for their inexcusable behavior then complaining about free speech is hilarious to me,” Zionist activist Nicole Behnam said on X. “You can say whatever you want. You just can’t get paid for it. Hope this helps.”

“Exactly,” Musk responded. “The first amendment is protection for ‘free speech’, not ‘paid speech’ ffs.”

Musk pitched everyone on paying for Twitter by telling them you’re paying to have free speech (and expanded reach) but now he has apparently changed his mind and decided to take that all away.

He also said you have “s**t for brains” if you think his censoring people is censorship because he hasn’t banned everyone yet.

As I reported earlier, Musk spent the last week of 2024 shilling for increased Indian immigration, denigrating Americans as too “retarded” to work in tech and crying and banning people for criticizing him.

On New Year’s Eve, he removed the blue checkmarks from critics of his including Stew Peters, Myron Gaines, Jake Shields and Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (all of whom also happen to be fierce critics of Israel).

Musk claimed when he purchased Twitter that he was a “free speech absolutist” and would seek to allow the maximum amount of free speech permitted by law but all that changed after he got into hot water for agreeing with a poster who said that Jews are pushing anti-white hate.

Musk sought to make amends by visiting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel for an atrocity propaganda tour and reportedly made a deal with the Anti-Defamation League to censor terms like “From the river to the sea” and “decolonization” as “calls for violence.”

He then implemented a new caste system on X and took a trip to Auschwitz with Ben Shapiro.

He also changed the X algorithm to suppress the reach of anti-Zionist users and stop showing people video of the atrocities Israel was committing in Gaza.

Now, he’s using blue check removal as a punishment and an implicit threat to shut people up for opposing him (just as the previous regime did under the old Twitter).

What a way to ring in the New Year!