Never forget who created these orgs. Never forget that ISIS has NEVER attacked lsraeI on purpose. The one time they did they apologised. Seriously. Never forget lsraeIi agents have been exposed as ISIS members and lsraeI has given ISIS aid.

2 thoughts on “Never forget who created these orgs. Never forget that ISIS has NEVER attacked lsraeI on purpose. The one time they did they apologised. Seriously. Never forget lsraeIi agents have been exposed as ISIS members and lsraeI has given ISIS aid.

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*