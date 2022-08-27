Even Don Lemon gets FRUSTRATED with KJP for not answering his Question about “Semi-Fascism”


Ovation Eddie 2

Aug 26, 2022 Even Don Lemon gets FRUSTRATED with Karine Jean-Pierre not answering his Question: Define “Semi-Fascism” as mentioned by Joe Biden at a Fundraiser Thursday, when he used it to describe Extreme MAGA Philosophy.

One thought on “Even Don Lemon gets FRUSTRATED with KJP for not answering his Question about “Semi-Fascism”

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*