🔥🚨EXCLUSIVE: On January 27, 2019 Hunter Biden texted his niece Natalie Biden who had just turned 15 at the time about trying to contact his sister-in-law Hallie Biden and how she didn’t want Hunter to see her.

Hunter said he called Hallie at least 100 times. This entire… pic.twitter.com/W8aL913tOX

— Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) December 20, 2023