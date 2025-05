FBI Director Kash Patel: “America needs to wake up and prioritize Israel We will make sure that we stand by our number one ally, which is Israel.” Screw this whole cabinet. He hasn’t released the Epstein files. He’s a fraud.

FBI Director Kash Patel: "America needs to wake up and prioritize Israel We will make sure that we stand by our number one ally, which is Israel." Screw this whole cabinet. He hasn't released the Epstein files. He's a fraud.

