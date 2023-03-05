FBI gun retrieval orders from failed background checks hits historic high: report by Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News

New data compiled by the FBI shows a historic high in the number of gun retrievals ordered as a result of failed background checks between 2020 and 2021, with more orders being issued in the history of the federal firearm background check system.

A total of 6,361 firearm retrieval referrals were issued to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in 2020 in instances where the individual’s background check was found to be ineligible for reasons including, but not excluded to, criminal records, disqualifying military service records, mental health history, etc.

Another 5,203 referrals were issued in 2021, according to the data. 2021 added to the largest two-year total since the National Instant Criminal Background Check System began publishing data in 1998, according to USA Today.

New data compiled by the FBI shows a historic high in the number of gun retrievals ordered as a result of failed background checks between 2020 and 2021, with more orders being issued in the history of the federal firearm background check system.

Read more

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/fbi-gun-retrieval-orders-failed-background-checks-hits-historic-high-report?intcmp=tw_pols