The Word From The Trenches Broadcast Is Back Online!

After many long hours of trial and error, we have The Word From The Trenches Broadcast up and running again. There are a few small bugs to iron out this weekend, but we are planning to get back to business as usual, and The Word From The Trenches will air on Monday March 6th, at noon, and every weekday thereafter for the foreseeable future.

We would like to thank all of you for your patience and continued support as have been picking up the pieces here without our cofounder and webmaster, Laura. We could not do this without you!

I look forward to speaking with you next week.

-Henry