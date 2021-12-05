FEDS ON PARADE: Dozens of Uhaul Trucks Picked Up Mysterious Patriot Protesters after Creepy March in DC — Another Democrat Stunt?

As Patty McMurray reported earlier at The Gateway Pundit—
On Saturday, a group of masked men, who no one has ever heard of, headed to Washington DC. They marched to the Lincoln Memorial and then almost as quickly as they came, they marched back to the UHaul trucks that brought them to the event.
The Left immediately made up stories about the group and their ties to “right-wing” extremists and “white supremacy.”
The only problem is…no one on the right has ever heard of these guys. Conservatives, however, seem to think they have a pretty good idea about where this new group came from.
This morning, several popular conservatives shared their views on the mystery group. AZ Senator Wendy Rogers tweeted:
The fake group called the Patriot Front that marched on DC with US flags and shields with masks on are Feds. Probably the same Feds who were at the J6 event checking their watches.
— Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) December 5, 2021
Disclose TV reported on the group. Ryan Hunsader responded with a hilarious GIF.
“Patriot front” pic.twitter.com/reAeS0FSQH
— Ryan (@RyanHunsader) December 4, 2021
Conservative Art Taking Back America asked if this group is “Another false flag?
Now this…
As the marchers fled Washington DC — Several Uhaul trucks pulled up to drive them off.
These marchers were either Feds or Democrat operatives.
Or both.
These guys are definitely feds pic.twitter.com/j0LQSeHsZs
— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 5, 2021
It wasn’t just one U-Haul
Dozens of U-Hauls came to pick up those “Patriot Front” marchers
— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 5, 2021
Didn’t we just witness this last month?
SKUNK IN THE KITCHEN: Two Top Virginia Democrats Identified in Tiki Torch Stunt — Obviously, Dirtbag Democrats Were Behind Racist Prank
Sure looks like a bunch of pigs.
Just watched the movie April Morning. Very inspirational. Anyone have any other suggestions that show our creation?
“Friend, there isn’t a Massachusetts road that doesn’t lead to a redcoat grave!”
The back of that kid’s shirt says “not real”?
I am inclined to agree with him.
These feds were obviously ordered not to engage and do their psyops and gtfo with little to no time for interaction. The longer they’re there, the more they’re gonna do things that expose them as feds.
Their look, mannerisms and very presence out of the fog was the tell……. too funny, the fact they are even doing this shit lets you know what the plan moving fwd is; tok tock…. get ready for the big F Flags coming…….
Gay.
Wait. I didn’t see any guns? Is this “Stickers, Not Guns?” And what’s with dressin’ all the same? And are the faces covered to hide or to play the Covid game? And nobody’s gettin’ dirty. It’s the clean sticker war. Gotta be lots of agents in there. Looks like a big fish net to catch who’ll go how far. Maybe a taming of the crew. And no mention of The Supreme Law of the Land.
Hey tyrant, don’t come at me with your jab or I’ll put a sticker on your medicine bag.
“Gay” lol That’s what I thought too about their sticker campaign. They’d probably resort to voting their balls off if they still had them. Found it odd that not a single beer belly was to be found in the group? Glad they claim “discipline” in being fit and ready, but if your battle plan is being fit enough to go out and support the enemy you can keep it!
Watched both videos
Don’t have a problem with well disciplined teams.
Otherwise that, they didn’t say much about anything
In fact whoever was narrating got the start date wrong calling it April 1776.
Too much “Advertising”. If they ain’t feds I’d be fkn amazed, and if not they must be looking to take that 501C3 into the mainstream to make some Mammon…! Just like Proud Boys lots of merchandise they selling to their “brothers”
People need to stop all this fkn BS and get serious… there is a world of hurt right around the corner with this NWO
if your playing at joining a group, any group that actually thinks Protesting and marching or let alone fkn voting is going to make a change or return your American Heritage you are fkn delusional
If they ain’t feds they are doing the job for the feds and the SPLC
Wake the fk up be your own militia with those you trust in small groups and design strategies locally for what is gonna take place in your own areas..!!
All of these “Patriots” will vaporize as soon as the NWO makes its military moves on we the people..!
I guess we’ll all see as it happens… the feds know who is serious and they know who to corral for later turning them into collaborators
Norm, I certainly appreciate your strength, clarity, vision.
