Fmr. CDC Director Robert Redfield Makes a Series of Stunning Admissions That Were Once Deemed ‘Misinformation’

By Chief Nerd

“There was a decision not to do anything that made the vaccine sound like it didn’t work.”

“Two thirds of the people that I’m seeing infected in Maryland have been vaccinated.”

“If you came down and visited me and interviewed my patients…you’d interview patient after patient after patient that did not have COVID but are very sick. You would say very sick, long COVID patients. And it’s all from the vaccine.”

“The spike protein is immunotoxic. You get infected, it’s immunotoxic. But when you give the vaccine, we make the spike protein.”

“When I give you an mRNA vaccine…I don’t know how much spike protein you make because I give you mRNA and then your body goes and makes it…You may make it for a week…You may make it for a month.”

“I use the protein vaccine so I know exactly how much spike protein you get. Your body’s not becoming a [spike protein] manufacturing plant.”

