Gingrich on Build Back Better: Dems Trying to Pay Off Allies Because They See a ‘Tsunami’ Coming

Breitbart – by Trent Baker

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich sounded off on the Democrats’ push to pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

Gingrich said Democrats are trying to pay off their allies because they see a “tsunami” coming in the form of polling.

“I think the country understands more spending increases the inflation rate. The numbers last month were the worst in 40 years. And that means if you are a working American or you are an American on a limited income, you are paying more for gasoline, more for rent, more for food. It is a direct assault on the standard of living of most Americans. But here’s the problem if you are Biden and Pelosi and Schumer — you are already discounting next year and assuming you are going to get wiped out, so you’re trying to drive through everything to pay off your allies before the catastrophe hits,” Gingrich outlined.

“And I think it’s a little bit like people trying to build a house on a beach while a tsunami is coming, and they’re trying desperately to finish the house, and this wave gets bigger every week,” he continued. “And I’m amazed by it. It will be very interesting to see if Joe Manchin caves because what you are seeing is a network of political power in Washington against the entire rest of the country. And Manchin and Sinema so far have sort of stood outside of that network and said, ‘Are you guys crazy?’ But the pressure builds every week to go out and pass something, and … I think that’s where they’re at. So I think it’s going to get worse — not better.”

https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/12/13/gingrich-on-build-back-better-dems-trying-to-pay-off-allies-because-they-see-a-tsunami-coming/