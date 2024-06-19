Good Samaritans beat, tied up Ecuadorean migrant busted in rape of 13-year-old girl at Kissena Park

By Desheania Andrews and Jorge Fitz-Gibbon – NY Post

A group of good Samaritans helped nab the 25-year-old Ecuadorean migrant wanted for the brutal sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl at a Queens park — smacking him around and tying him up with a belt.

Dramatic video and photos obtained by The Post shows the shirtless creep – later identified by police as Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi – cowering on the sidewalk early Tuesday as the angry mob pounds him and calls him out as “a rapist.”

“Where are you going? Where are you going?” a woman is heard screaming in Spanish while clutching his hair. “He’s a rapist. He don’t care.”

Inga-Landi faces a slew of charges, including rape, kidnapping and sex abuse, after cops arrested him thanks to a flood of help from the public, including the good Samaritans who lassoed him on the street, NYPD brass said later Tuesday.

Footage shows the suspected abuser crawling under a parked car to get away from the angry vigilante mob, as bystanders keep screaming.

“He’s under the car. He’s hiding under the car because we beat the s–t out of him,” the woman yells as cops show up.

“Beat his ass,” she adds.

9 Inga-Landi could be seen cowering on the sidewalk as the bystanders beat him.

9 “He tried to fight back,” Flores said. “He tried to run for his life but he couldn’t.” CitizenApp

9 “I saw what he was trying to do, he looked back at me. I waited for him to come out the store and dragged him to the floor. A couple people helped me,” Jeffrey Flores told The Post. Obtained by NY Post

One man is heard asking in the background, “Where my 10,000 at?” — a reference to the reward offered by cops for the sicko’s arrest.

One of the civilian heroes said he waited for Inga-Landi to come out of a deli on 108th Street — a few blocks from the park — after recognizing him from police wanted posters and surveillance video released by the NYPD.

“I seen him a few times — he comes to this store to buy stuff,” Jeffrey Flores, who pounced on the creep, told The Post.

9 Footage shows the suspected abuser crawling under a parked car to get away from the angry vigilante mob, as bystanders keep screaming. CitizenApp

9 A 25-year-old Ecuadorean migrant was arrested for the brutal sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl at a Queens park. Obtained by the NY Post

Flores, 24, said he waited all day Monday for the sicko to come by the deli, and he eventually arrived to buy something.

“I saw what he was trying to do, he looked back at me. I waited for him to come out the store and dragged him to the floor,” Flores, 24, recalled.

“A couple people helped me,” Flores continued. “He tried to fight back. He tried to run for his life but he couldn’t. Yeah, he admitted to it. He was saying, ‘Alright, alright, alright. Don’t hit me, don’t hit me.’”

The accused molester had been the subject of a massive NYPD manhunt since he used a “machete-style knife” to force the young victim and her friend into a secluded area in Kissena Park on Thursday, then tied them up with shoelaces and sexually assaulted the girl.

The cowardly crime mobilized New Yorkers, with police releasing images of the suspect and posting wanted posters throughout Flushing.

9 The accused molester has been the subject of a massive NYPD manhunt since he used a “machete-style knife” to force the young victim and her friend into a secluded area in Kissena Park. Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

9 Police sources said the suspect, who has not yet been officially charged or identified by cops, has been living at a shelter at Waldron and 108th Street. Stephen Yang

“I got two little sisters and I’m about to have a daughter on the way,” Flores said of the park assault. “I don’t like that. That’s abusive. That’s not right.”

A 22-year-old pal had shown Flores a photo of the accused attacker from Instagram and was there to help take the creep down.

Jeers greeted Inga-Landi as he was walked handcuffed from a Queens police precinct Tuesday afternoon on his way to be arraigned on a slew of felonies, including rape and kidnapping.

“Piece of s–t!” one onlooker shouted.