NYT: Trump ‘Strikingly Softened’ His Tone On Immigration in Private Meeting With Top C.E.O.s

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation
Former President Donald Trump “strikingly softened his language about immigration” during a private meeting with “a group of America’s most powerful chief executives” in Washington last week, according to the New York Times.
From The New York Times, “Courting C.E.O.s, Trump Says He Intends to Cut Corporate Taxes Again”:
Former President Donald J. Trump told a group of America’s most powerful chief executives on Thursday that he intended to cut the corporate tax rate to 20 percent from 21 percent, according to three people who attended the meeting and who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the ground rules stipulated the meeting was off the record.
Mr. Trump made the remarks from a comfortable gray armchair during a conversation with his former economic adviser Larry Kudlow in front of the audience of dozens of leading chief executives, including Tim Cook of Apple, Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase, Doug McMillon of Walmart and Charles W. Scharf of Wells Fargo.[…] Mr. Trump, whose public speeches are often characterized by conspiratorial promises to root “Communists” out of government and hard-line policies such as overseeing the largest deportation operation in American history, was described by one of the people who attended the meeting to have sounded relatively more measured than usual, modulating his messages for the elite audience. He most strikingly softened his language about immigration. […] After delivering his standard campaign lines about millions of immigrants pouring across the border under Mr. Biden, Mr. Trump talked up the importance of high-skilled immigration, saying he knew businesses needed these workers, the three people said.
Mr. Trump said he thought it was “wrong” that people who made sacrifices to come to America and attend top U.S. schools should have to go home to their countries, one of the people said. Another person who was in the room recalled that Mr. Trump made the point that the high-skilled immigrants who received an American education could either be successful in the U.S. or in their home countries. He said that the best and the brightest were needed to help America, this person said.
Business leaders were among those who repeatedly urged Mr. Trump to change his restrictive immigration policies during his time in office; he would often signal to these leaders that he agreed with their push for high-skilled immigration, while enacting policies that would make it more difficult. The Trump administration took steps to restrict visas for high-skilled workers as the pandemic drastically altered how the economy functioned.
Trump is telling everyone what they want to hear so I can’t say I’m surprised by this report.
Trump ran in 2016 as an outsider who would buck the establishment but he immediately surrounded himself with establishment shills and focused his presidency on doing everything Israel wanted and more.
This time around, he’s openly running on giving the Israel Lobby total power over our government and Miriam Adelson is pledging to give him $100 million allegedly in exchange for supporting Israel annexing the West Bank.
The difference between 2016 Trump and 2024 Trump is night and day.