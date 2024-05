“HIND RAJAB WAS 6 YEARS OLD WHEN ISRAELIS KILLED HER! YOU WILL BE REMEMBERED AS THE BUTCHER OF GAZA!”

Mohamad Habehh of @AMPalestine confronts @SecBlinken as he testifies to Congress right now: pic.twitter.com/U1hH53D0ez

— CODEPINK (@codepink) May 21, 2024