Nicaraguan illegal immigrant arrested in Wisconsin for sexual assault, trafficking of 12-year-old girl after paying mother to be with her was previously released by Biden’s border patrol

By Jarryd Jaeger – The Postmillennial

An illegal immigrant from Nicaragua was arrested on Monday in Wisconsin‘s Fond du Lac County in connection with the alleged trafficking and sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl. The man was previously apprehended by Border Patrol in 2021 while crossing illegally and then released into the interior of the US with instruction to follow immigration law.

The victim’s mother, who knew the suspect, has also been taken into custody for allegedly providing her daughter to him in exchange for money. Charges were not immediately brought against the mother and suspect in the case.

According to KAKE, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into the matter, and the pair could face charges of child human trafficking, false imprisonment, sexual assault of a child, failure to protect a child, and other serious offenses.

On Monday, deputies from the sheriff’s office were called to a home in Oakfield, a small town about 10 miles southwest of Fond du Lac, after the homeowner called 911 to report that a child had shown up at his door asking for assistance.

When deputies arrived, the child explained that she had escaped from the suspect’s vehicle, in which she had been bound and blindfolded. Despite his attempts to keep her there, she had been able to fight him off and seek help at the home.

A short time later, authorities executed a search warrant at a home in Fond du Lac and apprehended the suspect. The victim’s mother was also picked up and transported to the Fond du Lac County jail.

The 12-year-old and her siblings were taken into protective custody and are safe.

ABC 12 reported that the illegal immigrant’s identity has not been determined. He is in his early 30s from Nicaragua and has multiple aliases. Deputies were able to determine that he was apprehended when he crossed the border from Mexico into Texas illegally in October 2021.

At the time, the suspect was apprehended and then processed at a federal facility to be released into the interior of the US. Upon his release, he was given instructions to follow current immigration policy as set by the Biden administration.