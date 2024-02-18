Hochul Says Israel Should Have Annihilated Gaza, Offers Bizarre Scenario of Canada Attacking Buffalo

By Trends Journal

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is not famous for her foreign policy expertise, told a Jewish group last week that Israel should have annihilated Gaza and compared it to a hypothetical scenario where Buffalo was attacked by Canada.

“If Canada someday ever attacked Buffalo, I’m sorry, my friends; there would be no Canada the next day,” the democrat told the United Jewish Appeal-Federation of New York on Thursday, according to CBS News.

Hochul, who has been a major backer of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, later apologized.

Hochul’s position is not unusual in the U.S. and in Israel, where most Israelis don’t think enough is being done to punish Palestinians.

Amichai Eliyahu, Israel’s Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage minister, stood by his comment that his country should strike the Gaza Strip with a “nuclear bomb” because there are no innocent civilians in the coastal enclave.

While his views have been called extreme, mainstream news personalities in the U.S., like Fox News’s Mark Levin, have suggested that Israel should go nuclear if it begins to lose. The commentator also retweeted a column asking if there is such a thing as innocents in Gaza.

Galit Distel-Atbaryan, a Knesset member and former information minister, called for “erasing all of Gaza from the face of the Earth” and making it so “the Gazan monsters will fly to the southern fence and try to enter Egyptian territory – or they will die….Gaza should be erased.”

Nissim Vaturi, a far-right member of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party, said in an interview last month that he stands by his earlier comment that Israel has been too soft in Gaza and should burn the coastal enclave to the ground.

Vaturi said he stands by his comment because it is “better to burn, to bring down buildings than for soldiers to be hurt.”