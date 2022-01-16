Hostage-Taker at Texas Synagogue Claims to be Brother of Incarcerated Terrorist “Lady Al-Qaeda”

The hostage-taker in Texas of individuals in a Jewish synagogue claims he is the brother of a convicted terrorist serving an 86-year sentence.

The man says he is the brother of Pakistani terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, also known as “Lady Al-Qaeda.” 

The Gateway Pundit wrote about Siddiqui back in 2010.

ABC News reports on the hostage-taker:

A U.S. official briefed on the matter told ABC News the hostage-taker is claiming to be the brother of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, but authorities have not yet confirmed his identity. The suspect is demanding to have the sister freed, the official said.

Siddiqui is incarcerated at Carswell Air Force Base near Fort Worth, according to the source. She had alleged ties to al-Qaida and was convicted of assault and attempted murder of a U.S. soldier in 2010 and sentenced to 86 years in prison.

The local police are reporting that this crisis is still ongoing:

