House Republicans, With Democrat Support, Pass Bill to Force Biden to Send Israel Bombs

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

House Republicans together with a group of AIPAC-funded Democrats passed a bill on Thursday to force President Biden to provide Israel with thousands of additional bombs to drop on Gaza without any conditions.

The bill will “de-fund the Defense Department, State Department, and National Security Council unless and until Joe Biden agrees to facilitate the totally uninhibited, conditions-free transfer of US arms to Israel,” Michael Tracey reports.

From the AP, “House votes to require delivery of bombs to Israel in GOP-led rebuke of Biden policies”:

The House delivered a rebuke to President Joe Biden Thursday for pausing a shipment of bombs to Israel, passing legislation that seeks to force the weapons transfer as Republicans worked to highlight Democratic divisions over the Israel-Hamas war. Seeking to discourage Israel from its offensive on the crowded southern Gaza city of Rafah, the Biden administration this month put on hold a weapons shipment of 3,500 bombs — some as large as 2,000 pounds — that are capable of killing hundreds in populated areas. Republicans were outraged, accusing Biden of abandoning the closest U.S. ally in the Middle East. Debate over the bill, rushed to the House floor by GOP leadership this week, showed Washington’s deeply fractured outlook on the Israel-Hamas war. The White House and Democratic leadership scrambled to rally support from a House caucus that ranges from moderates frustrated that the president would allow any daylight between the U.S. and Israel to progressives outraged that he is still sending any weapons at all. The bill passed comfortably 224-187 as 16 Democrats joined with most Republicans to vote in favor. Three Republicans voted against it. […] The House bill condemns Biden for initiating the pause on the bomb shipment and would withhold funding for the State Department, Department of Defense and the National Security Council until the delivery is made.

Biden can easily veto the bill but they don’t care as this is just yet another pledge of allegiance to Israel.

According to AIPAC’s new attack ad targeting Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), the House has done at least 15 votes for Israel just in April.

Vote after vote explicitly revolves around putting the interests of Israel before America, whether it’s stripping Biden of the authority to halt the shipment of bunker busters and thousands of other bombs or stripping Americans of their free speech rights to silence criticism of Jews and Israel.

These sellouts market themselves as “America First” yet consistently put the interests of Israel First because they’re being flooded with donations from AIPAC and Zionist megadonors.