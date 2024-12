Humana Healthcare Whistleblower exposes their American doctors get RAISES for DENYING patients healthcare

🚨 “The doctor with the highest percent of denials was actually gonna get a bonus”

“I was told when I started that I had to keep a 10% denial” pic.twitter.com/XfPspfHNeU

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 16, 2024