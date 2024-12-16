Oregon sees record overdose deaths in 2023 despite national decline: report

By Hayden Cunningham – The Postmillennial

Despite the US seeing an overall national decline in overdose fatalities Oregon experienced the second-largest surge in drug overdose deaths of any state in 2023, setting a record in the state. The findings come as Oregon has been one of the most pro-drug states in the country over the last few years.

Federal data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that roughly 1,880 people in Oregon died from overdoses involving opioids, stimulants, and other substances last year—representing a 35 percent increase from 2022 and setting a record for overdose deaths in the state. Only Alaska, with a 45 percent year-over-year increase, saw a sharper rise in 2023.

Nationwide, overdose deaths declined by 2 percent in 2023, dropping from 109,400 in 2022 to 107,700. This marked the first national decrease since 2018. However, Oregon’s overdose death rate has grown dramatically—by 237 percent since 2018—far outpacing the 58 percent national increase during the same period.

Jonathan Modie, a spokesperson for the Oregon Health Authority, noted that preliminary data for 2024 indicates a possible decline in overdose deaths.

“Our very preliminary 2024 data show Oregon is seeing a similar trend in overdose decrease,” Modie said, according to Oregon Live, “but we are not sure why at this point.”

The state’s worsening drug crisis follows the implementation of one of the country’s most permissive drug policies. In 2021, Oregon became the first state to decriminalize possession of hard drugs such as heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and LSD. Under the policy, possession of these substances was downgraded from a criminal misdemeanor to a Class E violation, punishable by a $100 citation, similar to a traffic ticket.

The policy aimed to reduce incarceration and emphasize treatment over punishment but has faced backlash due to its association with rising overdose deaths. In response, Oregon lawmakers voted in March to re-criminalize drug possession, citing the policy’s failure to curb the state’s drug epidemic.