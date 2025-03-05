I despair – briefly – at how hundreds of millions of people (at least) cannot see that a government controlled to its DNA by Israel is not there to put America first or ‘fight globalism’.

By David Icke

Their hero Kennedy now wants to target freedom of speech justified by ‘antisemitism’ after coming out to promote vaccines that he spent years condemning.

The man personifies the bait and switch government that has ensnared its own supporters by telling them what they want to hear while covertly, and very publicly, doing the opposite – as always planned. Kennedy has long been an Israel apologist and would not have been hired by a Trump/Musk government unless he was. Here he is speaking in the summer of 2023. It don’t age well …

