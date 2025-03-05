P Diddy (Sean Combs) and Paul Pelosi took out PPP loans during the COVID pandemic
– P Diddy net worth $1 billion, took out $1.9 million PPP loan
– Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi net worth $272 million, took out $1.7 million loan
Both loans were forgiven. Paid for by US Taxpayers pic.twitter.com/tmQcPUMpTl
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 4, 2025
Don’t forget Tom Brady, worth 25+ million and his wife worth 75+ million. Took around a million for his t-shirt business. Disgraceful.
Hangman