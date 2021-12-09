“I Think We Will Need a Fourth Dose” – Pfizer CEO Says 4th Covid Jab May Be Needed Sooner Than Expected

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said people will need a fourth jab sooner than expected.

Bourla told CNBC this week that his company is conducting studies on the Omicron variant and so far the results show a third jab is effective at fighting the new variant.

However, Bourla is already gearing up for a fourth jab – another booster for people and a booster for his company’s stock price.

“When we see real-world data, will determine if the omicron is well covered by the third dose and for how long,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC’s Squawk Box.

“And the second point, I think we will need a fourth dose,” Bourla said.

This is the same guy who said people who dare ‘spread misinformation’ about Covid vaccines are “criminals.”

Meanwhile, the Biden Regime is preparing to change the definition of “fully vaccinated.”

Dr. Fauci on Wednesday told CNN’s Kate Bolduan that it’s a matter of time before the definition of “fully vaccinated” changes.

