‘If Iran Abandons Its Nuclear Program, Will Israel Do The Same?’: Israeli Spox Launches Into Tirade Over Pointed Question

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israel’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sharren Haskel launched into an unhinged tirade on Tuesday after being asked by a Russian reporter if Israel would abandon its nuclear program if Iran agreed to do the same.

RT’s Maria Finoshina pointedly asked Haskel, “If Iran abandons its nuclear program, will Israel do the same?”

Haskel responded by claiming that “Israel is not posing a threat to anyone” and doesn’t have “any [territorial] ambitions in any other country” — whereas “Iran has ambition in the entire Middle East.”

She claimed Iran is bringing states like Syria, Iraq and Yemen “to the verge of starvation” — without mentioning Israel’s active blockade starving the people of Gaza.

“Israel has never provoked, has never attacked unprovokally, a neighboring country or someone else,” Haskel claimed.

Israel has refused to publicly acknowledge having nuclear weapons because the US could be mandated by law to cut off aid to their nuclear-armed state for operating in violation of a 1977 amendment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

“The problem for Israel—and a key reason for the secrecy involving [their nuclear weapons] tests—was the Glenn Amendment to the US Arms Export Control Act,” James Bamford reported last year in The Nation.

“Passed by Congress in 1977, the amendment aimed particularly at the nuclear pariah states. It mandated an end to arms assistance, and an automatic application of extensive US sanctions, if the president determined that any state (other than the nuclear states authorized by the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty) detonated a nuclear explosive after 1977. The nuclear test was also a clear violation of the 1963 Limited Test Ban Treaty, to which Israel was a party,” Bamford noted.

“Under US law, Israel must be banned from receiving its annual package of billions of dollars and arsenal of bombs.”

In the wake of October 7th, an Israeli politician from Netanyahu’s Likud Party went on a similarly unhinged tirade on RT where he threatened that Russia “will pay the price” for supporting Hamas “Nazis.”

Israelis and their proxies regularly threaten to nuke the planet under the “Samson Option” if Israel faces an existential threat to their existence.