⚡️🇮🇱🇮🇷JUST IN:
Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Haskel melts down when RT asks if Israel would abandon its nuclear weapons program if Iran stops enrichment.pic.twitter.com/JE5shsDd09
— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) April 22, 2025
2 thoughts on “Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Haskel melts down when RT asks if Israel would abandon its nuclear weapons program if Iran stops enrichment.”
Inversion epitomized and a question left unanswered. Sicko thinks she’s in charge.
Imagine the training that goes into something like this. Be a parrot and say what we tell you. Your simplest instruction is:
JUST BLAME OTHERS FOR EVERYTHING BAD THAT YOU YOURSELF DO.
Keep doing that no matter what. It is your best defense.
Some have asserted that false blame is disempowerment. Is the world watching you sink your own ship?
.
ROLMFAO!!! Hahahahaha!!!
She’s literally blaming Iran for EVERYTHING Israel has been proven to be doing.
And then blaming Hezbollah for Somalia???
Wow! Talk about someone who is clearly forgot to take her meds.
And I suppose Hezbollah and Hamas are causing problems in Greenland, too.
What a complete CUCKOO bird!