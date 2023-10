Bargain bin Bond villain and founder of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, has decided that we “have to get used to” a total erosion of privacy:

“If you have nothing to hide, you shouldn’t be afraid.”

Does anybody remember electing this clown the de facto dictator of the… pic.twitter.com/X7UbkHd32C

— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) October 18, 2023