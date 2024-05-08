In Holocaust Speech, President Biden Declares ‘Ironclad’ Support for Israel, Slams College Protesters

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

On Tuesday, President Biden delivered a speech at the Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Days of Remembrance Ceremony and declared his support for Israel remains “ironclad,” demonstrating that he will continue to support the Israeli slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza.

“My commitment to the safety of the Jewish people, the security of Israel, and its right to exist as an independent Jewish state is ironclad, even when we disagree,” Biden said.

He also slammed the pro-Palestinian protests at colleges across the country, again smearing them as antisemitic despite the fact that many Jewish students are participating.

“On college campuses, Jewish students blocked, harassed, attacked while walking to class,” Biden said. “Antisemitism — antisemitic posters, slogans calling for the annihilation of Israel, the world’s only Jewish State.”

The president also portrayed the protests as violent, but the movement has been peaceful. The most significant violence occurred when police moved to break up the demonstrations at some of the colleges and when pro-Israel agitators attacked an encampment at UCLA.

“There is no place on any campus in America — any place in America — for antisemitism or hate speech or threats of violence of any kind — whether against Jews or anyone else,” Biden said. “Violent attacks, destroying property is not peaceful protest. It’s against the law. And we are not a lawless country. We’re a civil society. We uphold the rule of law.”

In his speech on the Holocaust, the president made no mention of the tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians who have been slaughtered by Israel in the US-backed campaign in Gaza. Last month, Amos Goldberg, a Holocaust scholar at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, said Israel was “undoubtedly” committing genocide.

Goldberg wrote in The Palestine Project: “Yes, it is genocide. It is so difficult and painful to admit it, but despite all that, and despite all our efforts to think otherwise, after six months of brutal war we can no longer avoid this conclusion. Jewish history will henceforth be stained with the mark of Cain for the ‘most horrible of crimes,’ which cannot be erased from its forehead. As such, this is the way it will be viewed in history’s judgment for generations to come.”