BREAKING:
The Government Is Now Admitting That The Increase In Heart Disease And Excess Deaths Are Due To COVID Vaccines.
Doctor Thomas Levy:
"Vaccines are causing heart injury in at least 2.8% of people who received the Covid injections"
"7 MILLION Americans now have… pic.twitter.com/8QTOtUKhkW
My brother took the Astrazeneca shot. He died of a heart attack at the age of 61. My mom was healthy with beginnings of dementia at the age of 95. She took the Moderna shot at the pop up clinic on the University campus across the street from her house! She developed menstrual bleeding and UTI. She died of blood poisoning 2 years later, a painful death, at the age of 97. I warned both of them. Obviously, they didn’t believe me. One of the family members on my husband’s side of the family promoted the masks and the shots. I tried warning her, as well. She died of turbo cancer of the pancreas. I could list others who died of their injuries from the shot, but I would be here for a while…
going to be harder to convince them that they fukd up than it was to brainwash them into taking this crap.. where in the hell did all this trust for the criminal government come from?