Is America Crumbling From Within?

A couple of my Ex-Pat readers who are enjoying life in places like rural, southern France, have asked me to give them a flavor of what the United States is really like these days. It ain’t pretty.

Let us start with pervasive and growing addiction to illegal narcotics. Chew on this fact — almost twice as many Americans died from an overdose of fentanyl in one year (Feb 2021 to Feb 2022) than died in Vietnam during the 20 year war (1955 to 1975).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that more than 108,000 people in the U.S. died of drug overdoses between February 2021 and February 2022. Of those, more than 70% involved fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

Early indications are that more died during the last year (Feb 2022 to Feb 2023). Those are staggering numbers. The U.S. Government built a war memorial to the U.S. military personnel slain in that conflict. When you learn that more than a million Americans have died from fentanyl overdoses in the last twenty years then you begin to understand the gravity of this threat. That is more than twice as many that the U.S. lost in World War II. And what is the domestic reaction? A big yawn.

And what is the Government of the United States doing? Sending billions of dollars to Ukraine.

On the military front, all branches of the U.S. military are having trouble filling recruitment quotas. A friend of mine, whose son is a U.S. Marine, ran into his son’s recruiter the other night, a Master Gunnery Sergeant. The recruiter told him that he was having trouble snagging new recruits. My friend lives in the Tampa, Florida area. Ten years ago, military-age kids flocked to join up. No longer. The woke military and the reckless political leadership pursuing endless overseas wars has exhausted the working class in America that previously encouraged their kids to join up.

The sad truth is that America is turning into a freak show. The media pushes the LGBTQ and transgender agenda with tenacity and many Americans have been numbed into passive acceptance of this weirdness. Anyone who dares to ridicule or joke about this is attacked, both physically and verbally. Just ask Dave Chapelle, a distinguished comic:

So, if you have moved from the United States and are living in some place peaceful and beautiful, say your prayers of thanks. America is turning into a dystopian society. Karma is a bitch

