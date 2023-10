Is Gen Jack Keane says Israel might ask for Americans to have boots on the ground to stop the bleeding

Is Gen Jack Keane says Israel might ask for Americans to have boots on the ground to stop the bleeding pic.twitter.com/PEQq1ihJdQ — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) October 9, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet