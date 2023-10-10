BIDEN CONSIDERING HUGE ‘ONE AND DONE’ UKRAINE AID PACKAGE (Telegraph)
Joe Biden is considering a “one-and-done” spending bill to fund the war in Ukraine until the next presidential election in an attempt to overcome an impasse with Republicans, The Telegraph understands.
Posted: October 10, 2023
