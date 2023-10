🇮🇱🇸🇾🇱🇧 Israel just BOMBED Damascus, Syria AND opened-fire on southern Lebanon.

It seems like they want to provoke a HUGE war that the US will be forced to intervene in. pic.twitter.com/SeXJOObXMQ

— Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) October 16, 2023