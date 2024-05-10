Israeli Airstrikes Target Syria, Causing ‘Material Damage’

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli airstrikes were launched in Syria early Thursday morning, targeting a building on the outskirts of the Syrian capital of Damascus, Syria’s SANA news agency reported.

“At approximately 03:20 am on Thursday, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a building in the Damascus countryside,” a military source told SANA.

The source added that there was some “material damage,” and no casualties were reported. The attack marks the second round of Israeli airstrikes on Syria this month.

On May 2, Israeli strikes wounded eight Syrian soldiers in Damascus, which marked the first Israeli airstrike in Syria since the bombing of Iran’s consulate, which killed a senior Iranian general and provoked an Iranian missile and drone attack on Israeli territory.

Israel has bombed Syria with impunity for years and significantly escalated its air campaign after October 7. There was a lull in strikes after the consulate bombing, which marked a huge escalation since it was a brazen attack on a diplomatic facility and killed seven Iranians.

The consulate bombing did not impact US support for Israel as it intervened to intercept many of the Iranian missiles and drones that were fired at Israel.