Israeli company unveils 3D printer that makes fake meat steaks.

The Angus printer which was developed by Redefine Meat company, claims that it can produce different varieties of meat from plant-based ingredients, they claim that it is ready to produce tons of meat per day.… pic.twitter.com/ujV41SHWeT

— Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) December 29, 2023