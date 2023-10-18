Israeli Police threaten press live on air to say:
Reporter:
I am reporting what Israel Military is doing.
Police:
You better be saying good things, and all these Hamas should be slaughtered!
Am I clear?
Reporter to News Desk:
The Israeli Police are monitoring what we are… pic.twitter.com/UPpRJPeUWC
Posted: October 18, 2023
Well, at least Biden is there to straighten things out.
Such a strong voice, and with excellent reading skills:
https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1714606077977756124
Funny how they can get up in reporters faces and not get tased or arrested but when we do it, it’s hate speech and terrorism.
What hypocrisy.