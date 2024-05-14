Israeli right wing activists blocked aid trucks which were on their way to Gaza today at the Tarqumiya crossing in the West Bank pic.twitter.com/fUd3ywuDbr
— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 13, 2024
2 thoughts on “Israeli right wing activists blocked aid trucks which were on their way to Gaza today at the Tarqumiya crossing in the West Bank”
How passionate they are in their sadism of starvation. Ugggly!!
The times, they’re showin’ us who stands where. And no surprise here: DeSantis in a gold-fringe frenzy defending Israel and demonizing those who oppose it:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GXRbW499bdM&t=4s
What a creep.
May they all burn in Hell!
Total war crime and would be immediately punished if any other country did this.
Absolutely disgusting and inhumane!
Way to show your enemy that you’re better than they are. Such high morals. I’m sure God would be pleased. (Sarcasm)