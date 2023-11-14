Israeli Troops Run Over Palestinian With a Bulldozer, Israelis Laugh About It On Social Media

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israel Defense Forces shot a Palestinian civilian in Gaza and ran him over with a bulldozer on film for social media laughs, according to a report from Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

WARNING: GRAPHIC:

The video was published on an a popular Israeli Telegram channel with nearly 130,000 followers for depraved minds to laugh at:

From Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, “Shock, outrage expressed by Euro-Med Monitor over Israel’s ongoing mutilation and filming of dead Palestinian bodies”:

In a statement released today, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor expressed shock and horror over video footage showing an Israeli military vehicle deliberately trampling the body of a dead Palestinian civilian who died trying to cross Israel’s “safe corridor” in Gaza. According to the Euro-Med Monitor team’s investigation, the man had been attempting to flee Israeli violence via the “safe corridor”—Salah al-Din Street, the Gaza Strip’s main road—that the Israeli army allegedly allocated for the use of displaced Palestinian civilians travelling south from Gaza City and other northern areas. The man was shot and killed before being deliberately trampled on by the military vehicle, said the human rights organisation. Since the start of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip on 7 October, Euro-Med Monitor has documented numerous brutal Israeli violations, including mutilating the bodies of dead Palestinians by harassing corpses on camera, dragging them, urinating on them, and even cutting off their limbs. The rules of international law stipulate the necessity of respecting and protecting the bodies of the dead during armed conflicts, in accordance with Rule 115, which states that, “The dead must be disposed of in a respectful manner and their graves respected and properly maintained.” The Fourth Geneva Convention also stresses that, “Each party to the conflict must take all possible measures to prevent the dead from being despoiled. Mutilation of dead bodies is prohibited.” Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor wholeheartedly denounced the Israeli soldiers’ boasts of mutilating the bodies of the dead, and their publishing of video clips documenting these horrific practices. The Geneva-based rights group views these acts as reflections of the severity of the soldiers’ sadism and their flagrant violation of the rules of war, and called on the international community to immediately intervene.

The scene reminded many of Israel’s murder of American 23-year-old Rachel Corrie in 2003.

Corrie’s murder was similarly celebrated by Israelis who threw “pancake parties” to mock her killing.

Over the past month, Israelis have repeatedly filmed themselves abusing and desecrating the bodies of Palestinian fighters for social media laughs.

Such behavior is being encouraged from the top down in the name of “destroying Amalek.”