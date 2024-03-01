JK Rowling criticises Sky News for referring to transgender killer as woman

By Elizabeth Aubrey – NME News

JK Rowling has criticised Sky News for referring to a convicted murderer as a woman in its reporting of the case.

Scarlet Blake, 26, was jailed for life after being convicted for the murder of Jorge Martin Carreno. Four months prior to this, Blake live-streamed a video in which she killed a cat, something the judge in the case said was partly inspired by Netflix documentary, Don’t F*** With Cats.

The court heard Blake had watched the Netflix documentary in which a man kills kittens before filming the murder of a human.

After it was reported that the killer had transitioned to female, Rowling criticised Sky News for referring to her as a woman. Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Rowling said: “I’m so sick of this shit. This is not a woman. These are #NotOurCrimes.”

Following her criticism of Sky News, the author later reshared a complaint by journalist Louise Tickle to The Guardian editor Kath Viner, saying "Every word of this".