CA Plots Homeownership Pathway for Illegals.

By The National Pulse

A bill introduced by California Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) could offer illegal immigrants a chance to own a home. Assembly Bill 1840 seeks to clarify the eligibility requirements of a state loan program, notably the California Dream for All Shared Appreciation Loans program, launched in 2021 to help first-time home buyers.

The loan program provides first-time home buyers with a loan worth up to 20 percent of the purchase price of a home or condominium and doesn’t require monthly payments or accrue interest. Instead, it entitles the lender to 20 percent of the increase in the home’s value when the property is sold or the mortgage is refinanced. Arambula asserts that the legislation didn’t specify eligibility criteria concerning immigration status, which could have excluded illegals.

If Assembly Bill 1840 is approved, it would expand the definition of a “first-time home buyer” to encompass illegal immigrants.

Arambula said, “The social and economic benefits of homeownership should be available to everyone.” The 2021 program reached its application limit in just 11 days, prompting a shift from a first-come, first-served system to a lottery for 2022. The program has also adjusted its income eligibility, limiting applicants to 120 percent of a county’s median income, down from the previous 150 percent.