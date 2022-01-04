Joe Biden Instructs Parents to Not Let Their Children Play with Kids Who Aren’t Vaccinated

Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered remarks from his fake White House set with the fake background again.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris met with the White House Covid response team to discuss the Omicron variant.

Biden told parents to not let their children play with kids who aren’t vaccinated.

“And for parents with kids too young to be vaccinated, surround your kids with people who are vaccinated,” Biden said in a condescending tone.

Only 14.7% of kids 5 to 11 are vaccinated so parents are supposed to isolate their kids and keep them from over 85% of 5-11 year olds according to Joe Biden.

Who would ever take parenting advice from Dementia Joe?

Joe Biden is the last person who should be giving parents advice on how to raise their children after his son Hunter turned out like this:

